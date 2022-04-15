White Sox’s Tim Anderson on honoring Jackie Robinson: ‘I’ll never take that for granted’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chicago White Sox star Tim Anderson talked about the opportunity to wear Jackie Robinson’s No. 42 on the day celebrating his legacy and the breaking of the color barrier in Major League Baseball.

The league celebrates Robinson on April 15 each season. In 2022, each player will wear the No. 42 in Dodger blue for the first time. Anderson was asked in a recent episode of the “Black Diamonds” podcast about what it meant to him to don the No. 42.

“Man, it’s a blessing. You understand and you learn the things that he went through. He did it all for a guy like me, you know, for guys like myself to be able to strap on this uniform,” he said.

“And he did something that’s still going on today, and it is gonna continue to go on. So I think that should be enough for the people to know how big of an impact he was to the game, to the community, to the culture just overall. It’s just such an honor to be able to put on 42, and I’ll never take that for granted. Never.”

Anderson has been a bright spot on the White Sox since he entered the majors in 2016. He won the batting title in 2019 and was an All-Star for the first time in 2021.

“I’m doing something I love, you know, and there’s a lot of people out there that can’t really say that. I’m going out, playing the game that I love, enjoying every moment of it. And also, you know, impacting community,” Anderson said on the podcast.

“I got a lot of people behind me that’s cheering me on. So it just feels so good to be able to do something so positive in today’s world and also impact a lot of people that’s around you and also see it and be aware of it. And that don’t do nothing but make you want to do more, do more and keep putting smiles on people’s faces and keep me making people happy and keep being that positive to the community.”

Robinson broke the color barrier in 1947. He was the National League Rookie of the Year that season and won the MVP award in 1949. He spent 10 seasons with the Dodgers.