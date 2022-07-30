White Sox’s Tim Anderson bumps umpire after ejection: ‘I didn’t see any contact that I know’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A rough night for the Chicago White Sox was headlined by Tim Anderson’s seventh-inning ejection after he seemed to bump an umpire after contesting a strike call.

Anderson and manager Tony La Russa were thrown out of Friday night’s 7-3 loss to the Oakland Athletics after a heated argument following a strike call that appeared to be high.

Anderson let home plate umpire Nick Mahrley know how he felt, prompting the ejection. But what followed next could lead to a lengthy suspension from Major League Baseball.

WHITE SOX’S TIM ANDERSON SILENCES YANKEES FANS WITH HOME RUN: ‘TELL THEM TO SHUT THE F— UP’

“I don’t think Tim cursed him or anything,” La Russa explained after the game. “If you don’t allow a player to be emotional, (and) you have a bunch of robots out here playing, that’s not entertaining.

“That at-bat, I thought the pitches were questionable. He got upset,” he continued. “I think you need to allow players to spark, as long as they don’t cross a line. And that thing escalated before Tim did anything. He’s fired up. That’s the way he plays. That’s the way you’re supposed to play.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Mahrley seemed to motion that Anderson made contact with him during the verbal altercation, but La Russa saw it differently.

“I know I think I saw the umpire moving forward quite a bit, which they’re taught not to do that,” La Russa said. “I didn’t see any contact that I know.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trailing 5-3 at the time, Chicago allowed two more runs and lost its second straight to fall below .500 (49-50).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.