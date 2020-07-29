White Sox's Carlos Rodon melts down after poor first inning against Indians

Chicago White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodon had a tough first outing of the season against the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday night.

Rodon allowed five earned runs in fewer than four innings of work in a 5-3 loss to the Indians. He did manage to strike out four batters and walk three in 3 2/3 innings.

Three of the five runs came in the first inning. Carlos Santana hit a two-run home run. Francisco Lindor also contributed with an RBI of his own. Oscar Mercado would later have two RBIs.

After allowing three runs in the first inning, Rodon was visibly upset in the dugout.

“They took some good pitches, fouled off some good pitches — they made me work,” Rodon said after the game. “So tip the cap to that, obviously. When I got ahead two strikes, you could tell anytime they saw spin they were laying off.”

Last season, Rodon was 3-2 in seven starts with a 5.19 ERA and had 46 strikeouts. However, his season was cut early thanks to Tommy John surgery last May.

Cleveland’s win over Chicago on Tuesday night completed a doubleheader sweep for the Indians. Cleveland defeated Chicago earlier in the day, 4-3.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.