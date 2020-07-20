White Sox star rips ESPN broadcasters during live interview with network

During a live broadcast on ESPN, Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson didn’t hold back.

Anderson called out the ESPN broadcast booth during an exhibition game against the Chicago Cubs on Sunday night.

“You guys are finally noticing,” Anderson, the 2019 AL batting champion, said. “You guys from ESPN, I thought y’all guys forgot about us.”

ESPN’s MLB crew asked Anderson his thoughts about the White Sox and their acquisitions in the offseason, but he responded by calling out the broadcasters, and then laughed about it shortly after. Play-by-play announcer Jon Sciambi broke the silence, and joined in with the laughs as well.

“That’s really well-played by you,” Sciambi said in response. “Big props for just coming right at us. I’m totally down with that.”

The White Sox came away with the 6-2 victory over the Cubs.

“Y’all are starting to notice! Y’all are starting to notice now!” Anderson said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Anderson, who is entering his fifth MLB season, led the American League with a .335 batting average, to go along with 81 runs scored, 32 doubles, 10 home runs, 56 RBI, and 17 stolen bases.

The White Sox lineup will not only feature Anderson, but first baseman Jose Abreu, third baseman Yoan Moncada, catcher Yasmani Grandal, and designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion. Their pitching rotation will be improved as well with Lucas Giolito, Dallas Keuchel, Reynaldo Lopez, Dylan Cease, and Gio Gonzalez.