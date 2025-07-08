White Sox honor fallen World Series hero Bobby Jenks with emotional ballpark tribute

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Chicago White Sox were in mourning on Monday night, as they played their first home game since the death of former pitcher Bobby Jenks, who died at 44 years old after battling cancer.

The team, wearing a No. 45 patch on their jerseys to commemorate Jenks, held a moment of silence after showing a tribute video to those in the stands on Monday night at Rate Field.

The No. 45 patches will be worn for the remainder of the 2025 season.

It was a somber moment, but an expected one to honor Jenks following news of his death over the weekend.

Jenks announced in February that he was dealing with Stage 4 adenocarcinoma, a form of stomach cancer. He was in a hospital bed when he made the announcement to MLB.com after moving to Portugal to be closer to his wife’s family.

“We have lost an iconic member of the White Sox family today,” White Sox Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf said in a statement.

“None of us will ever forget that ninth inning of Game 4 in Houston, all that Bobby did for the 2005 World Series champions and for the entire Sox organization during his time in Chicago. He and his family knew cancer would be his toughest battle, and he will be missed as a husband, father, friend and teammate. He will forever hold a special place in all our hearts.”

While Jenks did not divulge his situation other than the diagnosis, he did say he hoped to be a part of the White Sox’s 20th anniversary celebration of their 2005 World Series victory. That will be this Friday when Chicago takes on the Cleveland Guardians.

Jenks played seven seasons in MLB, six of which with the White Sox. He had great success when he debuted with them in 2005, earning a 2.75 ERA over 32 games while striking out 11.4 batters per nine innings.

Due to his consistency on the mound, Jenks would end up being the closer through the team’s World Series run that season, and he pitched in all four games as the White Sox swept the Houston Astros to win it all.

Jenks went on to earn back-to-back All-Star bids in 2006 and 2007, while finishing his career with a 3.53 ERA. The other team he played for was the Boston Red Sox before retiring after the 2011 season.

Jenks also battled with alcoholism and drug addiction, which effectively ended his career before becoming sober in 2012.

Jenks is survived by his wife and six children, four of whom were from a previous marriage.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.

