White Sox fan punched in face by Astros supporter

A brutal fight broke out between fans at Minute Maid Park during the Houston Astros and Chicago White Sox American League Division Series game on Thursday.

A man in a Tim Anderson jersey appeared to be leaving his seat and received some loud boos from other Astros fans who were around him. The White Sox fan then got a drink poured on his head, and he pushed the person who did that. Out of seemingly nowhere, another Astros fan clocked him in the face.

The incident was eventually broken up by other fans in the seating section.

Astros fans were treated to a Game 1 win thanks to pitching from Lance McCullers Jr.

McCullers gave Houston 6 2/3 innings of scoreless ball, allowing four hits and striking out four in the win. According to MLB Stats, McCullers was the first Astros pitcher to toss 6 2/3 innings or more scoreless innings since Brandon Backe in the 2005 World Series. The Astros and White Sox met in that World Series, and Chicago took home the trophy.

He didn’t allow a hit until surrendering one to Yoan Moncada in the fourth inning. McCullers received a standing ovation when Astros manager Dusty Baker decided to pull him after he threw 104 pitches.

Astros batters shelled Chicago starter Lance Lynn for five earned runs on six hits.

Alvarez provided an insurance home run in the fifth inning off Reynaldo Lopez. Alvarez finished 2-for-3 with two RBI and a strikeout. Michael Brantley added two RBI, going 2-for-4. Alex Bregman and Jake Meyers had one RBI each.

Houston won 6-1. Game 2 is set for Friday afternoon at 2:07 p.m. ET.