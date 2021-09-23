White Sox clinch AL Central title for first time in 13 years

The Chicago White Sox became the first team to clinch a division title for the 2021 season.

The White Sox defeated the Cleveland Indians on Thursday in the first game of a doubleheader, 7-2. It’s the first team to clinch a division crown this season. The Tampa Bay Rays, Milwaukee Brewers, San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers have all clinched postseason berths with division titles still up for grabs.

Chicago (86-66) stormed out of the gate hot. Tim Anderson hit a solo home run in the first inning and a three-run home run in the second inning. Eloy Jimenez and Luis Robert also hit second-inning home runs for the White Sox. Chicago hit three homers in the second as part of a six-run inning.

It was all they needed.

It was the first division title for the White Sox since 2008. In that season, the team lost in four games in the American League Division Series against the Rays.

The team made the playoffs in 2020 when MLB expanded the playoffs due to the coronavirus-impacted season. The team lost in three games to the Oakland Athletics.

The Indians, who’ve had an up and down season themselves, are still in second place in the AL Central and can salvage a solid season by the end of it. They fall to 74-77 with the loss.