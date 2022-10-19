White House to send official US delegation to World Cup, despite Qatar human rights abuse claims

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Wednesday afternoon confirmed the U.S. would send a delegation to the upcoming 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The tournament – scheduled to begin on November 20th – has come under increasing scrutiny from human rights groups for allegations regarding the host nation’s exploitation of migrant workers during construction of stadium infrastructure.

Jean-Pierre wouldn’t specify who would attend the tournament from the U.S., saying, “We’re still determining who will lead and join an official U.S. delegation to the World Cup.”

90% OF 2022 QATAR WORLD CUP TICKETS ALREADY SOLD

When questioned if the White House was contemplating not sending a delegation in an attempt to convey a message to the Qataris regarding their alleged migrant abuses, Jean-Pierre said it wasn’t being considered.

“This is an important event, and we’re going to be cheering on the team, Team USA. It is not an unusual thing for us to do when there is an event like this,” the press secretary added.

Qatar, which the United States Department of Justice concluded bribed FIFA officials for hosting rights, has experienced a turbulent path to the opening match.

In an unprecedented move, the competition was moved from its traditional summer hosting slot to the winter to avoid intense and extreme heat, drawing ire from players and fans alike.

FRENCH CITIES TO PROTEST QATAR HUMAN RIGHTS RECORD, ENVIRONEMTNAL IMPACT WITH BIG SCREEN BANS

The nation has also faced significant criticism for its treatment of the LGBTQ+ community, with leading charity Stonewall going as far to say this week that the tournament is “not safe for everyone.”

The criticism has led to some politicians putting their foot down, including in France, where several French cities, including Paris, recently announced that they will not broadcast the games on large screens in public as a form of protest.

Still, despite sending an official delegation, the White House insisted they would always defend human rights.

DENMARK TO PROTEST HOST NATION WITH ‘TONED-DOWN’ JERSEYS

“[President Biden] will always and will continue to call out any human rights abuses. That is something that he never shies away from, whether it is leader-to-leader or whether it is speaking about it outright. And so that will be something that he will continue to do,” Jean-Pierre claimed.

“This event is about our Team USA is about, again, a special event, and we’re going to cheer them on,” she concluded.

The U.S. plays its first group game of the tournament vs. Wales on Monday, November 21st, at 2pm EST on FOX.