What Yankees reportedly offered Juan Soto before he signed with Mets

The New York Yankees swung for the fences but came up short in the sweepstakes for prized MLB free agent Juan Soto.

Soto agreed to a 15-year, $765 million deal with the New York Mets, according to multiple reports. The 26-year-old phenom will go from the Bronx to Queens in one of the biggest and shrewdest moves the Mets have made in several years.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

It apparently was not for lack of trying.

The Yankees offered Soto $760 million over 16 years, according to multiple reports. The deal would have lowered his average annual value if he decided to stick around in pinstripes.

Soto ultimately turned down the Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays to sign the richest contract in professional sports, the New York Post reported.

The MLB world also weighed in on the Yankees apparently missing out on the star player.

DAVE PARKER, DICK ALLEN ELECTED TO BASEBALL HALL OF FAME VIA CLASSIC ERA COMMITTEE

The Yankees acquired Soto in a blockbuster trade with the San Diego Padres last winter for Jhony Brito, Kyle Higashioka, Michael King, Drew Thorpe and Randy Vasquez. He was paired with Aaron Judge on a star-studded roster that also featured Giancarlo Stanton.

He hit .288 with a .989 OPS with a career-high 41 home runs. He led the American League with 128 runs scored and was an All-Star for the fourth time in his young career.

New York fell just short in its World Series hopes – losing in five games to the Dodgers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

With the Mets, he will join a lineup that features another perennial MVP candidate, Francisco Lindor.