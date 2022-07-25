What is Floyd Mayweather’s highest grossing fight? A look at the world champion’s undefeated boxing streak

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Floyd Mayweather has one of the most renowned boxing careers in the history of the sport, with his undefeated career stretching from 1996 to 2017. He’s ranked alongside boxing legends, including Muhammad Ali, Rocky Marciano, Mike Tyson, and Joe Louis. Fighting since the age of seven, he won his first boxing Gloves championship in 1993 and won bronze in the Summer Olympics in 1996.

Mayweather’s boxing accomplishments include more than 15 world championships across the super featherweight and light middleweight divisions. He is considered one of the wealthiest athletes in the world, earning more than $280 million in 2018, according to Forbes. In 2021, he was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

In his most recent fight, he came out of retirement to compete in an exhibition fight against YouTuber Logan Paul in June 2021. The match went the full eight rounds, but no winner was announced. Instead, Mayweather was praised for his superior skills, landing more than 40% of his thrown punches, while Paul landed only 12%, according to the match statistics.

What is Floyd’s nickname?

During his amateur boxing career, he earned the nickname “pretty boy” Floyd reportedly due to the lack of scars or injuries on his face. Mayweather’s speed throughout his amateur and professional have helped him avoid getting hit or knocked down. However, when he made the transition to professional boxing, Mayweather changed his nickname to “money.”

How many fights has Floyd Mayweather won?

For 26 years, the multi-weight class world champion went undefeated with 50 wins. The boxing hall of famer is considered one of the fastest and most accurate punchers in the history of the sport. Of his wins, 27 were knockouts, and 23 he won via decision.

Mayweather’s career statistics on CompuBox indicate he achieved 26 consecutive wins for world title fights, of which he won 10 by knockout and 23 lineal title fights. His overwhelming career success has led some boxing experts to label Mayweather “the greatest boxer of all time.”

What is Floyd’s highest-grossing PPV fight?

Mayweather is one of the most profitable pay-per-view boxing fighters of all, generating a career total of more than 24 million PPV buys and more than $1.2 billion in revenue. He currently runs his promotional company, Mayweather Promotions, and owns the Money Team Racing, which competes in NASCAR.

Mayweather has competed in five of the 10 highest-grossing boxing PPV fights of all time. At the top of the list sits his 2015 fight with Filipino boxer Manny Pacquiao and just below is his 2017 fight with UFC champion Conor McGregor.

