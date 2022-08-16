What is Cristiano Ronaldo’s net worth? A look at the Portuguese football star’s career

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cristiano Ronaldo is an award-winning professional footballer who plays as a forward for Manchester United in the Premier League. He is widely considered one of the best players in the world due to his multiple awards and championships, including his five Ballon d’Or awards, four European Golden Shoes, and over 32 trophies throughout his career. Moreover, the Portuguese football star has scored over 800 goals and has made over a thousand career appearances.

Ronaldo started with Manchester United in 2003 at the age of 18, where he would go on to win FIFA Club World Cup a few years later and three consecutive Premier Leagues titles before leaving for Real Madrid in 2009. From 2009 until 2018, Ronaldo won 15 trophies with Real Madrid and earned a transfer offer to the team for 80 million Euros.

For a brief period, Ronaldo signed with Juventus at the age of 30 before returning to Manchester United in 2021. In Portugal, he began leading the nation’s team in 2008 and brought them to victory at the Euro 2016 tournament. Ronaldo is one of the leading earners in the sports world and is widely considered one of the greatest players of his generation.

However, despite his widespread career success, reports have circulated that Ronald is not satisfied with his current deal at United and is looking to transfer to another team once again.

Is he going to leave Manchester United?

Ronaldo’s tenure at Manchester United may be coming to an end as the Portuguese international looks to leave the organization to join Champions League football, according to Sky Sports. Recently, United had to deny rumors and speculation that Ronaldo’s contract may be terminated early in order to free him up.

However, a Manchester United spokesperson told Sky Sport that Ronaldo’s contract would remain in place and there would be “no change in the club’s position.”

Ronaldo only has 12 months left on his current contract with Manchester with an option to continue playing for one additional year. The speculation over the 37-year-olds future with his current team came after Manchester’s shocking 4-0 defeat at Brentford, where Ronaldo stormed off the stadium after the game, appearing frustrated.

What is his salary?

Ronaldo’s reputation and stardom have helped him amass a large fortune over the course of his career, with estimated career earnings that exceed $1 billion and a salary of $115 million, according to Forbes. In 2016 and 2017, Forbes ranked Ronaldo as the world’s highest-paid athlete, while his current salary has him ranked third.

How many children does he have?

The football star has six children. He is currently dating Georgina Rodriguez, and the couple recently announced the death of their baby son. The couple was expecting twins – a boy and a girl. They also share another child Alana Martina.

“Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness,” Ronaldo wrote on social media. “We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss, and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time.”

Ronaldo is the father of twins Eva and Mateo, whom he had with a surrogate in 2017. His first wife gave birth to his eldest son Cristiano Jr.

