What is a Grand Prix? A guide to thrilling Formula One races

Watching cars zoom past at around 200 mph is a thrilling experience for audiences.

Formula One holds races every year around the world. Each one is known as a Grand Prix. Drivers go through a long season, earning points, leading up to the conclusion, where the driver with the most points becomes the world champion.

Here is everything you need to know about the Grand Prix races of Formula One.

Grand Prix is French for “grand prize.” This was only used to refer to the country’s largest or most prestigious F1 race, according to Dictionary.com.

Today, the term is used to describe the main event of a race weekend, which typically falls on a Sunday.

Usually, a Grand Prix weekend will last three days, beginning on a Friday and wrapping up with the main event Sunday.

“As the highest class of international racing for single-seater formula racing cars, Formula 1 is the pinnacle of motorsport and the world’s most prestigious motor racing competition,” according to the F1 website.

Drivers are awarded points based on their performance in each Grand Prix throughout the season.

Twenty-five points are awarded to the winner of the race, according to the F1 website. From there, 18, 15, 12, 10, 8, 6, 4, 2 and one point are awarded, in that descending order, as drivers cross the finish line.

According to the F1 website, there are additional points up for grabs. There’s an additional point available for the driver with the fastest lap if that driver is a top-ten finisher. And more points are available for F1 Sprint races. These races, as the name implies, are shorter than the typical F1 race, about one-third of the distance, according to the F1 website. These races are only 100 km.

There are 20 drivers who are part of the 2024 Formula One season and 10 teams, according to the F1 website.

Last year, Max Verstappen won the championship. He also won in 2021 and 2022. He is competing again in 2024 and is the frontrunner.

He is the son of former Formula One driver Jos Verstappen and is the youngest winner in history, according to the Red Bull website.

The Belgium-born driver races for Red Bull Racing. Sergio Pérez is the other member of the team.

F1 races for 2024 will take place in 21 countries across five continents, according to the F1 website.

Monaco Grand Prix weekend 2024 will be held from May 24-26. This event is considered one of the most prestigious automobile races in the world.

Other locations for 2024 include Miami, Spain, Great Britain, Italy, Singapore, Mexico, Brazil and Las Vegas.

The 2024 preseason kicked off in February, and the season will wrap up in Abu Dhabi in December.