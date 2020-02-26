West Coast Conference women's basketball championship history

The West Coast Conference holds an annual women’s basketball tournament with the winner getting an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The conference features 10 teams, including BYU, Gonzaga, Loyola Marymount, Pacific, Pepperdine, Portland, Saint Mary’s, San Diego, San Francisco, and Santa Clara.

The WCC women’s tournament begins March 5 and runs through March 10.

The West Coast Conference was originally named the California Basketball Association. It was then the West Coast Athletic Conference.

The women’s conference tournament began in 1992.

Read below for a list of past champions.

2019: BYU

BYU was back on top in 2019, knocking off defending champion Gonzaga. Paisley Johnson was named tournament MVP.

2018: GONZAGA

Gonzaga repeated in 2018. The Bulldogs defeated San Diego. Jill Barta was named tournament MVP for a second straight season.

2017: GONZAGA

In 2017, Gonzaga got back on top defeating Saint Mary’s in the conference final. Jill Barta was named tournament MVP.

2016: SAN FRANCISCO

San Francisco won its first West Coast title since 1997. The Dons defeated BYU in 2016. Taylor Proctor was named tournament MVP.

2015: BYU

BYU defeated San Francisco in 2015. Lexi Eaton won MVP.

2014: GONZAGA

In 2014, Gonzaga won its fifth title in six seasons. Sunny Greinacher was named MVP.

2013: GONZAGA

Gonzaga won the West Coast title in 2013. Haiden Palmer was named tournament MVP.

2012: BYU

BYU defeated Gonzaga in 2012. Haley Steed was named tournament MVP.

2011: GONZAGA

In 2011, Gonzaga won the title over Saint Mary’s. Courtney Vandersloot became the first three-time tournament MVP award recipient.

2010: GONZAGA

Gonzaga won a second straight title in 2010, this time over Pepperdine. Courtney Vandersloot was named tournament MVP.

2009: GONZAGA

Gonzaga won the conference title in 2009. The Bulldogs defeated San Diego. Courtney Vandersloot was named MVP.

2008: SAN DIEGO

San Diego won its first conference title in 2000. They beat Gonzaga. Amanda Rego was named tournament MVP.

2007: GONZAGA

Gonzaga defeated Loyola Marymount in 2007 to win the West Coast title. Heather Bowman was named tournament MVP.

2006: PEPPERDINE

In 2006, Pepperdine won a third West Coast title. The Waves defeated Santa Clara. Daphanie Kennedy was named tournament MVP.

2005: SANTA CLARA

Santa Clara defeated Gonzaga in 2005. Michelle Cozad was named tournament MVP.

2004: LOYOLA MARYMOUNT

Loyola Marymount won its first West Coast Conference title in 2004, defeating Gonzaga. Adrianne Slaughter was named tournament MVP.

2003: PEPPERDINE

Pepperdine repeated as champions in 2003. The Waves defeated Santa Clara. Kendra Rhea won the MVP award.

2002: PEPPERDINE

In 2002, Pepperdine won its first West Coast title. The Waves defeated Santa Clara. Damaris Hinojosa was named tournament MVP.

2001: SAINT MARY’S

Saint Mary’s knocked off Loyola Marymount in 2001. The Gaels’ Jermisha Dosty was named MVP.

2000: SAN DIEGO

San Diego won the conference title in 2000 over Pepperdine. Jessica Gray was named MVP.

1999: SAINT MARY’S

In 1999, Saint Mary’s won its first conference title defeating Pepperdine. Tracy Morris was named tournament MVP.

1998: SANTA CLARA

Santa Clara won a second West Coast title in 1998. They defeated Saint Mary’s and Lisa Sacco was named tournament MVP.

1997: SAN FRANCISCO

In 1997, San Francisco won a third straight West Coast title over Portland. Brittany Lindhe was named tournament MVP.

1996: SAN FRANCISCO

San Francisco repeated as champions in 1996. The Dons beat out Portland for the second straight season. Valerie Gillon became the first multi-MVP winner.

1995: SAN FRANCISCO

San Francisco won its first West Coast title in 1995. The Dons defeated Portland. Valerie Gillon was named tournament MVP.

1994: PORTLAND

Portland beat out Gonzaga in 1994. Amy Claboe was named MVP.

1993: SAN DIEGO

San Diego its first West Coast title in 1993. They defeated Santa Clara. Jill Shaver was named tournament MVP.

1992: SANTA CLARA

In 1992, Santa Clara defeated San Francisco in the first West Coast Conference tournament title. Melissa King was named tournament MVP.