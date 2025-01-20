Wayne Gretzky attends Trump’s inauguration as incoming president floats NHL legend for Canadian leadership

NHL legend Wayne Gretzky was spotted at Donald Trump’s inauguration on Monday as the incoming president has teased “The Great One” as the next leader of Canada.

Gretzky was tucked away to the left of Dallas Mavericks majority owner Miriam Adelson and UFC president Dana White. Gretzky was seen watching as Trump’s Cabinet nominees, lawmakers and other luminaries and dignitaries made their way into the Capitol Rotunda.

The former Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings and New York Rangers superstar’s appearance came as Trump has touted the hockey legend as the next leader of Canada. On Christmas Day, Trump urged Canadian citizens to encourage Gretzky to become the next prime minister.

“I just left Wayne Gretzky, ‘The Great One as he is known in Ice Hockey circles. I said, ‘Wayne, why don’t you run for Prime Minister of Canada, soon to be known as the Governor of Canada – You would win easily, you wouldn’t even have to campaign,’” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“He had no interest, but I think the people of Canada should start a DRAFT WAYNE GRETZKY Movement. It would be so much fun to watch!”

As Trump teased Canadian lawmakers about making the country the “51st state” of the U.S., Trump said he asked Gretzky to become the “governor of Canada.”

“I was with Wayne Gretzky. I said, ‘Wayne, would you like to be the governor of Canada?’ I can’t imagine anybody doing better than Wayne,” Trump said at a Mar-a-Lago press conference earlier this month.

“Wayne was not too interested. But he probably would have liked statehood,” Trump added. “He’s a friend of mine. He’s a great guy. He’s the great one. We call him the great one, right? He’s a great hockey player.”

Gretzky didn’t appear to be swayed one way or the other.

The Hockey Hall of Famer was spotted at Trump’s election victory party in November.