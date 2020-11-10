WATCH: Jon Rahm skips golf ball over water, nails impressive hole-in-one ahead of Masters

Golfer Jon Rahm was participating in a warm-up round for The Masters at Augusta National on Tuesday, and he easily nailed one of the most impressive hole-in-ones that you will ever see on a golf course.

On the par-3 16th hole, Rahm skipped the golf ball over the water and onto the green grass. It landed perfectly on the green and rolled at a nice pace sweeping right-to-left and into the hole.

In the video, Rahm celebrated by throwing his hands in the air and then slapped high-fives with his caddie and his playing partner, Rickie Fowler Jr.

It was the second hole-in-one in as many days for Rahm during practice play for The Masters.

On Monday, he sunk the par-3 4th hole playing next to Fowler and Brendon Todd. He posted proof of the ace on his Instagram later that day.

“Here’s to hoping it happens again later this week!” Rahm wrote.

Entering The Masters — scheduled to begin on Thursday — Rahm has 10-to-1 odds to win the event, which is third-best in the field behind only Bryson DeChambeau (8-1) and Dustin Johnson (9-1). In each of his last seven events on the PGA Tour, Rahm finished in the top 25, and he had two wins at the Memorial Tournament and the BMW Championship.