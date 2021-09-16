Washington’s Logan Thomas vows revenge on Giants for last year’s sweep

Washington Football Team tight end Logan Thomas vowed to get revenge on the New York Giants for sweeping Washington during the 2020 season.

Thomas and Washington host the Giants Thursday night, and the tight end made the pledge ahead of the first matchup of the season between the NFC East rivals.

“You guys who were here last year know what this s–t means to us. It ain’t happening again, man. It ain’t happening again. We going out there to get this dub or we ain’t coming back in,” Thomas said in a pregame speech to teammates.

Washington won the division with a 7-9 record last season, but two of those nine losses were against the Giants, who finished 6-10.

New York started the 2020 season on a five-game losing streak before beating Washington in Week 6. A Week 9 win over Washington sparked a four-game winning streak.

But Washington got the last laugh in the final week of the season. Washington needed a win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 to secure the division title and got it.

Giants players seethed over the Eagles’ performance, but the team didn’t help itself, losing three of its last four and losing five games by 10 points or fewer.