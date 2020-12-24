Washington's Dwayne Haskins apologizes over mask controversy: 'I need to step up to the plate'

Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins expressed his remorse Wednesday after he was spotted without a mask while partying at a strip club.

The quarterback was reportedly fined $40,000 and stripped of his captaincy in wake of the controversy.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I know my team needs me,” he said, via ESPN. “I need to step up to the plate and I can’t be selfish and I need to stop getting in my own way. I’m putting things in motion as far as a plan for myself to be a better teammate and be more accountable and fix my issues that have brought me to this situation.

“I know I shouldn’t have put my team at risk. I shouldn’t have been there. We were more than 10 people not wearing masks and that’s a violation regardless of where it was at.”

BILL BELICHICK LOSES PATIENCE OVER PATRIOTS QUARTERBACK SITUATION: ‘NOT ANSWERING THAT QUESTION EVERY DAY’

Haskins could still start Sunday when Washington plays the Carolina Panthers. Alex Smith is still hurt. Taylor Heincke and Steven Montez reportedly received practice reps.

“The biggest thing is we are holding him accountable and he’s been punished and he accepted it,” coach Ron Rivera told reporters. “As we go forward, that’s the thing that we’re looking for, is that if you make a mistake, you’ve got to step up and you have to take responsibility.”

Haskins started at quarterback against the Seattle Seahawks for the first time since October. He threw one touchdown with two interceptions in a loss.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Haskins was benched after four games this season. Washington turned to Kyle Allen at first, but after he was injured, Smith took over the starting job.

Washington (6-8) could be in line for an NFC East title.