Washington's Dan Snyder files $10M defamation lawsuit over stories falsely tying him to sex trafficking, Epstein: report

Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder filed a $10 million lawsuit against the parent company of an Indian media outlet that published false stories accusing him of being involved in sex traffiking tied to Jeffrey Epstein just prior to the Washington Post’s bombshell report that detailed allegations of sexual harassment within the organization, reports say.

Court documents obtained by TMZ Sports showed that Snyder filed paperwork with the federal court Friday morning seeking information on New Content Media, the company that operates meaww.com — the website where the stories were published.

According to the documents, an article teasing the heavily anticipated Washington Post report back in July hinted that it was about Snyder’s alleged ties to sex trafficking linked to Epstein.

One of the sources for the article was an anonymous Reddit post which stated “[Snyder] is getting [arrested] for sex trafficking. He was on [Jeffrey] Epstein’s list too.” The site also reportedly published a theory that Snyder might rename the team “the ‘Epsteins.'”

Snyder called the allegations “utterly untrue” with no “legitimate journalistic basis whatsoever” and while the website took down the stories, he claims the damage to his name has already been done, TMZ Sports reported.

The court documents state that the articles “have been referenced in at least 22 stories which have generated over 160 million impressions,” according to TMZ Sports.

In addition to $10 million in damages, Snyder is looking for information of the parties involved.

The bombshell report published by the Washington Post last month detailed allegations of unwelcomed overtures, comments of a sexual nature and exhortations to wear revealing clothing and flirt with clients to close sales deals. Only one employee spoke on the record while 14 others were bound by non-disclosure agreements that the team refused to release them from.

Snyder hired a local law firm to review the team’s culture and conduct, which he said will allow the team to implement new policies and procedures.

The NFL released its own statement stating that the league plans to take “action” based on the investigation’s findings: “These matters as reported are serious, disturbing and contrary to the NFL’s values.”