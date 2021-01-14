Washington's Chase Young asked Tom Brady for one more thing after playoff game

Chase Young made headlines before Washington’s wild-card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when he called out for Tom Brady but once he was face to face with the veteran, he had another request.

After falling 31-23 to the Bucs, Young approached Brady on the field calling him the “real GOAT,” or greatest of all time, before asking for a jersey swap.

BRADY VS. BREES: A MATCHUP FOR THE AGES AND AGED

“Way to play, bro,” Brady said.

“I appreciate you,” Young replied. “You the real GOAT I need something from you, though.

He pointed to his jersey and said, “I need this off of you.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Brady said he would get it to him, signaling no hard feelings between the two.

Young earned his first division title with a 20-14 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17. As he walked off the field, Young was heard shouting: “Tom Brady! Tom Brady, I’m coming. I want Tom!”

He told reporters days later that he wouldn’t apologize for what he said but credited his excitement to playing against a future Hall of Famer.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“You think I won’t be excited to play against the G.O.A.T? You trippin’,” Young said. “I’m not going to apologize for saying I want Tom.”

One of the most anticipated playoff games will take place Sunday when Brady and the Bucs take Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints, marking just the second time since at least 1950 that the NFL’s top two players in career yards passing will meet in the playoffs.