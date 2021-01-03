Washington wins NFC East title, claims playoff spot after beating Eagles

The Washington Football Team, with only seven wins to their credit, won their Week 17 finale against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday and punched their ticket to the playoffs.

Washington defeated Philadelphia 20-14 to win the NFC East title and will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the playoffs. It will be the team’s first playoff appearance and the team’s first division title since the 2015 season when Jay Gruden was the head coach.

Alex Smith worked through the week to get ready for the game, despite being injured last week. He finished 22-for-32 with 162 yards and two touchdown passes. He also threw two interceptions. He had one touchdown pass to Terry McLaurin and the other to Logan Thomas.

McLaurin had seven catches for 40 yards and Thomas had here catches for 37 yards. Cam Sims led Washington with five catches for 43 yards.

Antonio Gibson handled the ground game with 75 yards on 19 carries.

The Washington defense held strong as well. Chase Young had a sack and a fumble recovery. Jon Bostic and Montez Sweat also had sacks in the game.

The Eagles started Jalen Hurts but he was benched in the second half for Nate Sudfeld after an underwhelming performance. No Eagles quarterback threw a touchdown pass.

Hurts had two rushing touchdowns. Zach Ertz had three catches for 16 yards – the most catches of any Eagles target.

Philadelphia will miss the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season. They will also have their worst record under head coach Doug Pederson.