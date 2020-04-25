Washington State's Bryce Beekman died from 'acute intoxication,' death ruled accidental, coroner says

Washington State defensive back Bryce Beekman died last month because of an accidental overdose, the coroner’s office said Friday.

Beekman, 22, was found dead in his apartment on March 23 after calling police himself to report “breathing problems,” The Spokesman-Review reported at the time.

BROTHER OF COWBOYS’ DAK PRESCOTT DIES AT 31, TEAM SAYS

The Whitman County Coroner’s Office issued a statement confirming that Beekman died as a result of “acute intoxication” that stemmed from mixing fentanyl and promethazine, the outlet reported Friday.

Washington state issued a statement saying it was “aware” of the coroner’s report.

“Our thoughts and prayers remain with Bryce’s family, friends and teammates. We continue to support all of our student-athletes in this difficult time,” the statement continued.

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Beekman totaled 60 tackles and one interception in his only season at Washington State after previously playing for Arizona Western College.