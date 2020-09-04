Washington releases Adrian Peterson in surprise move ahead of Week 1

The Washington Football Team released running back Adrian Peterson Friday in a shocking move less than 10 days before the start of the 2020 season.

Peterson was cut as part of the organization’s roster trim down. Teams have to have 53 players on their main roster ahead of the start of the season, which could lead to other veterans like Peterson getting released from their contracts prior to Week 1.

CAM NEWTON TO BE PATRIOTS STARTING QUARTERBACK: REPORT

The move allows Washington to focus on some of its younger running backs. Antonio Gibson, J.D. McKissic and Bryce Love were Nos. 2 through 4 on Washington’s depth chart prior to the start of the 2020 season.

Washington signed Peterson prior to the start of the 2018 season after brief stints with the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals.

AGENT: SEAHAWKS BRING BACK SUSPENDED WR JOSH GORDON

The former NFL MVP rushed for 1,042 yards and seven touchdowns in 2018. He then rushed for 898 yards and five touchdowns last season. He has not made a Pro Bowl since the 2015 season.

The 35-year-old running back could find a spot on some team during the regular season but it’s doubtful that there would be a starting job lined up for him.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE NFL COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Peterson is fifth all-time and second among active players in career rushing yards. He has totaled 14,216 rushing yards between 2007 and 2019.