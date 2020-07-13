Washington Redskins fire two key scouting employees: report

The Washington Redskins have fired two key employees in their pro scouting department, according to a report.

Director of pro personnel Alex Santos and assistant director of pro personnel Richard Mann II were let go by the team on Saturday, The Washington Post reported. They were in charge of coordinating advance scouting of opponents and evaluating potential free agents less than a month before the start of training camp.

The Washington Post reached out to the organization, but they declined to comment to the newspaper.

Santos, who was with the team for more than 14 years, had a special ability to identify players on opposing teams’ rosters, per the newspaper. Recently, Santos was an important piece in helping the team when it battled through player injuries during the middle of last season. He joined the Redskins in 2006 as a pro personnel assistant, and moved up the ladder as an advance scout for five years, before being promoted to the director position in 2014.

Mann was a pro scout for seven years before being promoted to assistant director of pro scouting in 2017. He joined the Redskins after he left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He worked with the Bucs as a personnel assistant on the same staff as former Redskins coach Jay Gruden.

New head coach Ron Rivera was impressed with the team’s scouting department leading up to the 2020 NFL Draft, according to the newspaper.