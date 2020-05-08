Washington Redskins 2020 schedule: Opponents, dates, times & more

There aren’t a ton of expectations for the Washington Redskins going into the 2020 season after being one of the worst teams in the NFL just a year ago.

The Redskins have a new coach in Ron Rivera, who is hoping to change the culture and persona of the team. Dwayne Haskins is likely to get the chance to start going into the season, though Rivera did bring in Kyle Allen who was the Carolina Panthers’ starting quarterback for much of the 2019 season.

Haskins did appear to take a step forward toward the end of the 2019 season as he sought to build a rapport with fellow rookie Terry McLaurin. Washington also added to their defense, taking Chase Young with the No. 2 pick of the draft.

If the cards fall into the right spots for Washington, maybe they could catch the rest of the division sleeping behind the wheel.

Here are the Redskins’ matchups for the 2020 regular season.

Home Opponents: Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles.

Away Opponents: Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles.

Combined Opponents 2019 Record: 118-136-2

Here is the Redskins’ regular-season schedule.

