Washington players wear 'Breonna Deserves Better' T-shirts before game vs. Browns

Washington Football Team players were seen wearing shirts dedicated to Breonna Taylor in the wake of a Kentucky grand jury’s decision not to charge any police officer with her death.

The shirts read: “Breonna Deserves Better.”

NFL players have protested racial injustice and police brutality by kneeling during the national anthem. Several other players had specifically reacted to the decision in the Taylor case, which came down Wednesday.

Former Louisville police Officer Brett Hankison was indicted on three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree, a Jefferson County grand jury announced Wednesday. The other two officers at the focal point of the investigation avoided charges. No officer was charged directly in Taylor’s death.

The indictment was announced 194 days after Taylor, 26, died after officers initiated what was initially reported to be a no-knock warrant on her apartment during a drug investigation. They fired 20 rounds into the home, striking Taylor multiple times. Authorities said police opened fire after Taylor’s boyfriend started shooting at them.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said on Wednesday that the police officers knocked and announced themselves before breaching the door to Taylor’s apartment.

Authorities found that the bullets fired by Hankison traveled into the neighboring apartment while three residents were home – a male, a pregnant female and a child, Cameron said at a news conference after the grand jury’s announcement.

Hankinson faces up to five years on each of three counts if convicted, Cameron said.