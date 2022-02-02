Washington’s NFL team unveiled its new name on Wednesday, 18 months after retiring their previous one over mounting pressure that the name and logo – established in the 1930s – had racist connotations.

Welcome, the Washington Commanders.

JOE THEISMANN LIKELY REVEALED WFT’S NAME BY MISTAKE

The team released the name early Wednesday morning.

Commanders officials were set to have an official unveiling outside FedExField.

Speculation about the team name grew on Tuesday night after a news helicopter flying over FedEx Field revealed the name Commanders on a wall inside the stadium. This followed legendary quarterback Joe Theismann’s comments over the weekend where he appeared to suggest Commanders would be the name.

“I think the Commanders is a name that is gonna be hopefully one people talk about moving forward,” he told CBS Sports Radio. “There were so many different options. Once again, it’s trademark infringement. It’s getting approval from different people. If you choose a name, is there a group out there that isn’t gonna like it? There’s so many things you have to consider.”

Theismann later clarified his remark, telling The Washington Times, “Like you, I’ll find out on Wednesday.”

Washington retired its former name in July 2020 after decades of complaints that it was racist toward Native Americans. The organization opted to use the name Washington Football Team as a temporary placeholder, although the name was considered as a potential option at one point during the process.

Founded in Boston in 1932, the team shared the name Boston Braves with the city’s Major League Baseball team at the time. The following year, owner George Preston Marshall changed the name to the Redskins and in 1937 the team was moved to D.C.

Aside from the name change, Washington has suffered a number of controversies both on and off the field.

The NFL fined the team $10 million this summer after an investigation into workplace conduct, owner Dan Snyder squabbled with minority partners before buying out their shares, the front office took criticism this season for botching late safety Sean Taylor’s jersey retirement and over the past 15 years the team has not won a playoff game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.