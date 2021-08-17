Washington Football Team down to three potential, but redacted names

And then there were three.

The NFL’s Washington Football Team has reportedly whittled its name search down to just a few possibilities, NBC Sports Washington is reporting.

Let’s just hope the options are not, you know, dumb.

Anyway, the club abandoned the nickname “Redskins” prior to the start of the 2020 season and simply went with the “Football Team,” rather than adopting a new name and trying to roll out merchandise that otherwise would not be ready to go.

The news that the nickname search is down to three was actually revealed by the team itself. You can plainly hear team president Jason Wright speaking to head coach Ron Rivera and general manager Martin Mayhew about the matter on “Making the Brand,” released Monday morning on WFT’s website and YouTube channel.

“So the three that will go through are, [inaudible], [inaudible] and [inaudible],” Wright said with the actual names bleeped out.

That’s a pretty good indication that the team is getting closer to deciding upon a name, and it could come sooner rather than later.

The Football Team has already watched another team in sports change its nickname away from a name some felt was offensive, the Cleveland Indians.

The Indians, who have been around since the early 1900s, announced last summer they were dropping the nickname, and just two weeks back announced that, starting in the 2022 season, they will now be known as the Cleveland Guardians.

Washington won’t have a new name in time for the 2021 season, but it’s likely that it will finally be called something beyond the plain, ol’ Football Team after the season begins.