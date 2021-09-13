Washington fans get into violent scrap during team’s loss to Chargers

Washington Football Team fans had to deal with a lot on Sunday.

First, some kind of foul liquid poured from the ceiling at FedExField during the team’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Fans who recorded video of the waterfall onto the seats described the liquid as “sewage,” but it wasn’t exactly clear if that was the case.

Secondly, Washington fans watched as Ryan Fitzpatrick went out with a hip injury. It was later revealed the veteran quarterback will miss several weeks dealing with the injury.

What was left to do for those who paid the price of admission? Fight each other.

Two men got into a fight during the game as Washington lost to the Chargers 20-16. One man was wearing a Sean Taylor jersey and the other a Clinton Portis jersey. It wasn’t immediately clear what started the altercation but the man in the Portis jersey got the upper hand.

Antonio Gibson was one of the lone bright spots for Washington in the game. He ran for 90 yards on 20 carries in the loss and had three catches for 18 yards.

Washington’s Taylor Heinicke subbed in for Fitzpatrick during the game. He was 11-for-15 with 122 yards and a touchdown pass.

Heinicke is expected to be the starting quarterback while Fitzpatrick is on the mend.