Washington Capitals release statement regarding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

The Washington Capitals released a statement on Tuesday prior to their game against the Calgary Flames condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The team also made sure to make it clear that they are in “full support” of their Russian-born players.

“Monumental Sports & Entertainment and the Washington Capitals join the National Hockey League in condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the loss of innocent life. We urge and hope for a peaceful resolution as quickly as possible,” the statement read.

“The Capitals also stand in full support of our Russian players and their families overseas. We realize they are being put in a difficult situation and stand by to offer our assistance to them and their families,” it added.

It’s Washington’s first statement regarding the war in Ukraine. Eleven days ago, team captain and star player Alex Ovechkin — a known supporter of Russia president Vladimir Putin — commented on the matter.

“Please, no more war. It doesn’t matter who is in the war — Russia, Ukraine, different countries — we have to live in peace,” Ovechkin said Feb. 25.

Ovechkin was also asked if he supported Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“I’m Russian, right? It’s not something I can control. It’s not in my hands. I hope it’s going to end soon and there’s going to be peace in both countries. I don’t control this one,” he said.

In 2017, Ovechkin campaigned for Putin by starting a social media movement called, “Putin Team.” On his Instagram page, Ovechkin is with Putin in his profile photo.