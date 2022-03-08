FOX Sports 

Washington Capitals release statement regarding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

The Washington Capitals released a statement on Tuesday prior to their game against the Calgary Flames condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The team also made sure to make it clear that they are in “full support” of their Russian-born players.

Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals looks on against the Ottawa Senators during the second period of the game at Capital One Arena on February 13, 2022 in Washington, DC.
(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

“Monumental Sports & Entertainment and the Washington Capitals join the National Hockey League in condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the loss of innocent life. We urge and hope for a peaceful resolution as quickly as possible,” the statement read.

“The Capitals also stand in full support of our Russian players and their families overseas. We realize they are being put in a difficult situation and stand by to offer our assistance to them and their families,” it added.

Washington Capitals celebrate a 2-0 win over the Los Angeles Kings after their NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Los Angeles.
(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

It’s Washington’s first statement regarding the war in Ukraine. Eleven days ago, team captain and star player Alex Ovechkin — a known supporter of Russia president Vladimir Putin — commented on the matter.

“Please, no more war. It doesn’t matter who is in the war — Russia, Ukraine, different countries — we have to live in peace,” Ovechkin said Feb. 25.

Ovechkin was also asked if he supported Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Washington Capitals’ Nic Dowd, center, celebrates with teammates Carl Hagelin, left, Garnet Hathaway, right, and Michal Kempny (6) after scoring a goal against Nashville Predators goalie Juuse Saros (74) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in Washington.
(AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)

“I’m Russian, right? It’s not something I can control. It’s not in my hands. I hope it’s going to end soon and there’s going to be peace in both countries. I don’t control this one,” he said.

In 2017, Ovechkin campaigned for Putin by starting a social media movement called, “Putin Team.” On his Instagram page, Ovechkin is with Putin in his profile photo.