Warriors’ Steve Kerr on Minnesota man’s police-involved death: ‘This is murder’

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr voiced his opinion on Twitter about the death of a black man who was killed after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck to the point where he couldn’t breathe.

The FBI is still investigating the situation, but Kerr called the cop’s actions murder in a tweet on Tuesday.

“This is murder,” Kerr wrote of the man whose cause of death was listed as due to a “medical incident during police interaction.”

“Disgusting. Seriously, what the hell is wrong with US????”

In a video shared on social media early Tuesday, the unnamed man is heard yelling, “I cannot breathe! I cannot breathe!” as bystanders gathered. He said, “Don’t kill me!”

GRAPHIC IMAGES: FBI TO PROBE DEATH OF BLACK MINNESOTA MAN IN POLICE CUSTODY

During a press conference, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey became emotional before he spoke.

“For five minutes we watched as a white officer pressed his knee to the neck of a black man. For five minutes,” Frey said. “When you hear someone calling for help, you are supposed to help. This officer failed in the most basic human sense. What happened … was simply awful.”

The incident began Monday around 8 p.m. Two officers arrived at the 3700 block of Chicago Avenue South after being called about an alleged forgery at a nearby business. Officers located the man who was sitting in his car and said they thought he was under the influence. The officers said after the man got out of his car, he “physically resisted officers.”

“Officer were able to get the suspect into handcuffs and realized that the suspect was suffering a medical distress,” Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder said in a news briefing that was posted to Twitter. “Officers called for an ambulance. He was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center where he died a short time later.”

Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said he asked the FBI to investigate whether a possible civil rights violation led to the man’s death. He added that the officers involved in the incident have been placed on paid leave. He also said the police department would conduct an internal investigation into the officers’ use of force during the incident.

Fox News’ Barnini Chakraborty contributed to this report.