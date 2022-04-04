FOX Sports 

Warriors’ Steve Kerr calls for tighter gun control following Sacramento shooting

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr called on lawmakers to take action after a shooting in Sacramento left six dead and about a dozen wounded.

Kerr made his remarks after the Warriors defeated the Sacramento Kings 109-90 on Sunday night. A moment of silence was held for the victims of the shooting, which took place blocks away from the Golden 1 Center. Police said at least two shooters were involved.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr meets with Sacramento Kings interim head coach Alvin Gentry before an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, California, Sunday, April 3, 2022.
“I don’t think moments of silence are going to do anything,” Kerr said in his postgame press conference. “At some point … our government has to decide are we going to have some common sense gun laws, it’s not going to solve everything, but it will save lives.

“Despite the fact that 80 to 90% of Americans support background checks and you know, you think about all of the common sense laws we could and should put in place.”

SACRAMENTO SHOOTING: MULTIPLE SHOOTERS, 6 DEAD; STOLEN GUN RECOVERED AT SCENE

Sacramento Police crime scene investigators place evidence markers on 10th street at the scene of a mass shooting in Sacramento, California, on Sunday, April 3, 2022.
“If we had any guts, if our government had any guts, if people put others in front of their own career paths, you know, in front of their own reelection campaigns, in front of their own propaganda to manipulate people. It’s right there in front of us.”

Kings coach Alvin Gentry called the shooting “an incredible tragedy.”

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr speaks Sunday, April 3, 2022, to local media about gun legislation, following the shooting that left six people dead and 12 injured early Saturday in Sacramento, California. Kerr spoke before the team’s NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings.
“It’s unfortunate that something like that can still happen nowadays in an environment where everybody is really out having fun, just trying to have fun and have a good time,” he said. “It’s a sad day. I hope this is not something that our city is remembered for because it’s a great place with a lot of great people that live here.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.