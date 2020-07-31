Warriors' Steve Kerr addresses COVID-19 safety protocols: 'Just wear a damn mask'

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr is not a fan of “maskdebating.”

The outspoken coach took to Twitter on Thursday to set the record straight about where he stands on the use of facial coverings amid a recent spike in COVID-19 cases across the country.

“While the rest of the world has been taking strict measures to stay safe and healthy, we’ve all been sitting around in a big circle just maskdebating. Stop Maskdebating everybody! Just wear a damn mask and we can get this thing under control!”

Face masks continue to be the new norm, with even the NBA strictly enforcing their use within the “Bubble,” but there are those who argue against being forced to wear one.

The NBA Bubble is an isolation zone with strict rules created to protect its players from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health officials have long said that the widespread use of the masks will help in slowing the transmission of coronavirus.

Kerr, whose team was not a part of the 22-team restart plan for the NBA’s return in Orlando, Fla., also called out President Trump for suggesting the election be delayed over risks in plans for nationwide, universal mail-in ballots due to the pandemic.

“This is nothing more than a modern day version of voter suppression, just wrapped up in different packaging,” he said in a tweet Thursday. “Trump’s racism never ends. Nor does his utter disregard for American democracy. 96 more days.”

An outspoken Trump critic, Kerr frequently uses his platform to urge voters to get their vote in for the upcoming presidential election.