Warriors’ Stephen Curry wins first NBA Finals MVP

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry was named the NBA Finals MVP for the first time in his career after the team closed out the Boston Celtics in Game 6 on Thursday night.

Curry scored 34 points and had seven rebounds and seven assists in the game. He played in 40 minutes and was 12-for-21 from the floor, including 6-for-11 from three-point range.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Golden State won the 103-90.

The superstar guard has won four championships but the first three it was Andre Iguodala and Kevin Durant who picked up NBA Finals MVPs in the previous wins.

Curry knew he had a championship in reach in the third quarter. He nailed two straight threes against the Celtics and immediately pointed to his finger signaling he was ready to get his fourth piece of jewelry.

NBA FINALS 2022: WARRIORS TOP CELTICS IN GAME 6 TO WIN CHAMPIONSHIP

He hit one three coming off a screen from Draymond Green then pulled up in front of Marcus Smart and Robert Williams and nailed a long-distance three-pointer right in front of their faces.

Curry then turned to the solemn crowd at TD Garden, motioned toward his ring finger and muttered, “Give me that f—ing ring.” He stared down Celtics fans before walking back toward his bench to regroup during the timeout.

If it wasn’t over at that point, the Warriors outscored the Celtics 27-24 to wrap up the series.

An emotional Curry embraced his father in tears after the buzzer sounded.

“This one hits different,” he said after the game.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He finished the playoffs averaging 25.5 points, 6.3 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game in the postseason.