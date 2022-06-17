Warriors’ Steph Curry sends message to critics after title win: ‘What are they are gonna say now?’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry had a message for the doubters and the naysayers on Thursday night while celebrating his fourth championship in the locker room with his teammates.

“What are they are gonna say now?”

Curry’s message appeared to be aimed at analysts and pundits who declared the Warriors’ run of championships over once he and Klay Thompson went down with injuries. Golden State was at one point the worst team in the NBA but once they got completely healthy they immediately turned things around.

Curry had a cigar in his mouth and sprayed his teammates with champagne after the Warriors closed out the Boston Celtics in Game 6, 103-90. It was the Warriors’ fourth title in eight years and the seventh title in franchise history.

Cameras caught him counting on his fingers the number of titles he’s won in his career. He can now add NBA Finals MVP to the list of his accomplishments as well.

Curry scored 34 points and had seven rebounds and seven assists in the game. He played in 40 minutes and was 12-for-21 from the floor, including 6-for-11 from three-point range.

“We found a way to just get it done,” Curry told reporters after the game. “It’s part of a championship pedigree, our experience. … We built this for 10-11 years. That means a lot when you get to this stage.”

The superstar guard has won four championships but the first three it was Andre Iguodala and Kevin Durant who picked up NBA Finals MVPs in the previous wins. The rings came in 2015, 2017 and 2018.

He finished the playoffs averaging 25.5 points, 6.3 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.