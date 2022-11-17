Warriors’ Steph Curry scores 50 points in a loss, Steve Kerr bemoans lack of ‘grit’

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry became the third player this week to hit the 50-point mark Wednesday night in a tough loss to the Phoenix Suns.

Curry finished with exactly 50 points – the 11th time he’s hit the mark in his career. He was 17-of-28 from the floor and added nine rebounds and six assists. But nobody else on the Warriors had 20.

Klay Thompson had 19 points and Andrew Wiggins had 14 points as the Warriors dropped their eighth consecutive game on the road. They haven’t been able to win away from the Chase Center this year.

“Losing becomes a habit if you don’t fix it,” Curry said. “We avoided that for a very long time. We are very aware of who we are and our potential. The losing does get old really quick.”

Steve Kerr said the Warriors were playing like they were in a pickup game.

“We lack collective grit. We’re playing a Drew League game right now,” he added, via ESPN. “I’ve always felt the game rewards you if you commit to the game. If you really compete together, shots go in, calls go your way, breaks fall your way, and we’re not earning any of this stuff. That’s why we are winless on the road. It’s a pickup game.”

Phoenix’s Cameron Payne had a career-high 29 points and Devin Booker had 27 points.

“Cam can score the ball, and he had seven assists to go with it,” Suns coach Monty Williams said. “But in closing moments, he has to be better. We don’t need all that silliness at the end of games.”

Phoenix was up 103-89 heading into the fourth quarter and won the game 130-119. The Suns are 9-5 this season and the Warriors fell to 6-9.

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland had 51 points on Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.