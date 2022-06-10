Warriors’ Steph Curry says he’s ‘going to play’ in Game 4 of NBA Finals after Game 3 injury

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Without Steph Curry, the Golden State Warriors can kiss goodbye their chance for a fourth NBA Championship in eight seasons.

The good news for Golden State is that Curry told reporters Thursday that he plans to play in Game 4 of the NBA Finals Friday night, after injuring his left foot late in Game 3.

“I’m going to play,” Curry told reporters on Thursday. “That’s all I know right now.”

It’s a sigh of relief for Golden State, which is staring down a 2-1 hole in the NBA Finals with two games still remaining at TD Garden in Boston.

Curry injured his foot late in the fourth quarter of the Warriors Game 3 loss when Celtics big man Al Horford rolled up on his leg.

“The injury didn’t force him out of the game, but I took him out down 14 with two minutes left because we weren’t going to catch up,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said post game.

Curry told reporters on Thursday how he used the off-day to attempt to get his leg as ready as possible for Game 4.

“[I got] about 10 1/2 hours of sleep, a couple dunks in the ice bucket and that’s about it for now,” Curry said on Thursday, according to ESPN. “Then take advantage of today and tomorrow to get completely ready for the game. Get as much recovery and healing as possible and understand how important Game 4 is. I’m excited about the opportunity.”

Curry has been spectacular for Golden State through three games of the NBA Finals, knocking down an NBA Finals record six-3’s in the first quarter of Game 1. In Game 3, Curry had 31 points, shooting 6-11 from beyond the arc, and he’s averaging 31.3 points per game in the Finals.

“Well we need him if we want to win this thing,” Klay Thompson said after Game 3. “I know Steph is going to do everything he can in his power to play. Really hoping he’s OK because he’s our identity, and without him, it will be very difficult.”

Thompson, who finally broke out of his shooting slump in Game 3, knows that even a fully healthy Curry can’t beat Boston on his own, telling reporters Thursday that he expects much better from Curry’s supporting cast on Friday.

“Definitely. I think we just need to help Steph in general,” Thompson told reporters on Thursday. “He’s been incredible this series. So, we’ll all do our best. I think we’ll respond. I think we’ll come correct tomorrow. And I’m just excited for the opportunity. We still have a chance to even out the series and take home-court advantage.”

Game 4 tips off Friday night at 9 ET on ABC.

