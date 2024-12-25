Warriors’ Steph Curry gets candid about eventual NBA retirement

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry remains one of the most recognizable figures in the NBA.

While Curry continues to perform at a high level on the basketball court, he is also 36, and next spring will mark the end of his 16th season in the league. Although the four-time NBA champion has acknowledged he is much closer to the end of his career than he is to its start, Curry said he is able to enjoy living in the moment.

“More than I probably have before,” he said during a sit-down with ESPN as he discussed his NBA future. “I think, you know, it’s okay to accept and acknowledge that the end is near, whatever point. But only because it allows you to enjoy what’s happening right now. But I think the more you talk about it, the more you acknowledge it, it levels up just the sense of urgency of the moment now.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

While Curry did not attach a specific figure to the number of seasons he has left, he made it clear that his drive to win remains strong.

DENNIS SCHRÖDER SAYS HIS SON APPROVED OF HIS TRADE TO THE WARRIORS: ‘NOW IT’S A GOOD TEAM’

“It is a matter of acknowledging like, okay, me and [Warriors teammate] Draymond [Green] are in our prime. We’re, you know, in a situation where you have to kind of think about the game a little differently. But if you’re not winning, the answer is, like, ‘How do we make this happen for me?’ I only have a certain amount of years left, and I want to win desperately. And what helps me, helps us. So, yeah, it’s a funny term, because it’s people saying, and what is the actual answer? We’re trying to figure it out,” he said.

Curry was a key part of the Warriors’ recent run to three NBA titles in four seasons. Golden State won its fourth NBA Finals with Curry in 2022. He has also earned two league MVP trophies and is a 10-time NBA All-Star.

The Warriors’ 2024-25 campaign got off to a strong start, as the team jumped out to a 12-3 record. But Golden State enters their Christmas Day matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers with a 15-13 record and currently sit in the eighth spot in the Western Conference.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Warriors failed to qualify for the playoffs last season after they were defeated in the NBA Play-In tournament. Curry and his teammates are looking to avoid a repeat of that this season, and the February trade deadline could prove critical for their 2024-25 hopes.

The Christmas Day game between the Warriors and the Lakers is set to tip off at 8 p.m. ET.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.