Warriors parade: Draymond Green delivers fiery message to critics after another title

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green delivered a fiery message to the critics and doubters during the team’s championship parade on Monday.

Green reminded the crowd they told them they were better than everybody else and proved it with a 4-2 series victory over the Boston Celtics to secure a fourth championship in eight years last week.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I’m just trying to think of the most controversial thing I can say, like the media, like they do, you know. Nah, I mean this is great. I don’t know, what y’all want me to tell you? That we better than everybody? We f—ing knew that. What do you want from me?” Green told the crowd, via NBC Sports Bay Area.

“This has been an amazing year. I told y’all, don’t let us win a f—ing championship, and clearly, nobody could stop it. I warned y’all, so I’m just going to continue to destroy people on Twitter, as I have been, and Instagram stories.”

FORMER WARRIOR NICK YOUNG TAKES STRANGE DIG AT JAYSON TATUM: ‘HIS TRUE LIGHT SKIN COLORS CAME OUT’

Green along with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala won their fourth ring.

The star forward earned his fourth All-Star appearance this season. He averaged 7.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 7 assists per game. In 22 games in the playoffs, he averaged 8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He turned on the intensity in the final two games of the Finals and helped turn Golden State’s hopes around.