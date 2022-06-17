FOX Sports 

Warriors’ Klay Thompson rips Grizzlies player for tweet: ‘Freakin’ bum’

Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Klay Thompson ripped Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. on Thursday night while talking about the team’s latest NBA championship.

Thompson picked up his fourth NBA title as Golden State topped the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, 103-90. Thompson, while he had a cold shooting night, still contributed 12 points in 41 minutes and was a major reason why the Warriors had the success they did when he came back.

Stephen Curry #30 and Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors celebrate after defeating the Boston Celtics 103-90 in Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 16, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.
(Elsa/Getty Images)

While he was talking to the media after the win, he remembered a tweet Jackson fired off after the Grizzlies beat the Warriors back in March. The tweet read, “strength in numbers.”

Golden State would beat Memphis in their playoff matchup and Thompson certainly didn’t forget the tweet.

Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors looks on against the Boston Celtics during the third quarter in Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 16, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.
(Elsa/Getty Images)

“Strength in numbers is alive and well,” Thompson said. “There was this one player on the Grizzlies who tweeted ‘strength in numbers’ after they beat us in the regular season and it p—ed me so much. I can’t wait to retweet that thing. Freakin’ bum. I had to watch that, I was like ‘this freaking clown.’

“You’re gonna mock us? Like, you ain’t never been there before, bruh. We’ve been there. We know what it takes. So, to be here again, hold that. … Twitter fingers, can you believe it?”

Thompson’s journey back to form is especially incredible.

He tore his ACL in the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors and then while he was gearing up to play again in the 2020-21 season he suffered an Achilles injury.

Draymond Green #23, Klay Thompson #11 and Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors smile and celebrates on stage with he Bill Russell Finals MVP Trophy after winning Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics on June 16, 2022 at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.
(Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)

He returned to the Warriors in January and was a big reason why Golden State made it to the postseason and won the NBA title.