Warriors’ Jordan Poole breaks silence on Draymond Green incident fresh off massive contract extension

Fresh off a massive four-year contract extension, Jordan Poole addressed the punch he took from Golden State Warriors teammate Draymond Green at practice earlier this month.

The incident occurred on Oct. 5, and a day later a video of Green’s punch circulated across social media and had been the big talk of the NBA in the preseason with the regular-season tip-off just days away. Poole wasn’t hurt, and Green decided to take time away from the team.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“He apologized, and we plan on handling ourselves that way, we’re going to play basketball,” Poole said in his first remarks about the ordeal on Sunday. “Everybody in the locker room and on our team knows what it takes to win a championship, and we’re going to do that on the court. That’s really all I have to say on the matter, we’re here to win a championship and keep hanging banners.”

Poole had previously said he and Green were “brothers,” and the young player reiterated that he meant it when he said it.

“We’re here to play basketball, and our teammates and the coaching staff and the organization, everybody, knows what it takes to win,” he added.

WARRIORS, ANDREW WIGGINS AGREE ON FOUR-YEAR, $109M EXTENSION

Poole agreed to a four-year extension worth $140 million on Saturday, according to multiple reports.

Warriors general manager Bob Myers said the Green incident didn’t speed up contract talks with Poole. Meyers added that he and Green spoke on Sunday.

“Draymond’s in a great spot. He’s got a player option. It’s a great position for a player to be in. You control your own destiny,” Myers said. “I think he’s excited about the year, and he wants to win another championship. He sees the opportunity in front of him. I talked to him this morning, I don’t sense any issues there or any problems with that. I imagine he’s going to have a fantastic year, I actually think he will have a great year, he’s got a lot on the line. Usually when Draymond has a lot on the line, he performs.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Poole emerged as a key contributor last season. He averaged 18.5 points, four assists and 3.4 rebounds per game last season. He started 51 out of 76 games. In the playoffs, he averaged 17 points, 3.8 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 22 games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.