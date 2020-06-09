Warriors' GM Bob Myers slammed on social media after calling sports 'color blind'

Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers was slammed on social media Monday for what many felt was an insensitive take on the dynamics of sports in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

During a phone call with reporters, Myers addressed the death of Floyd, who died late last month while in the custody of Minneapolis police.

WARRIORS’ STEVE KERR SAYS TRUMP IS ‘DRAWING THE BATTLE LINES FOR THE ELECTION’ AMID GEORGE FLOYD PROTESTS

“It seems to be about the wrong time to talk basketball,” Myers said according to USA Today. “I know that’s your job and my job to report on it. But with what’s going on in our society, it seems like this shouldn’t be our focus with George Floyd.”

Myers continued the call by calling on people to “engage on a deeper level and on a continuous level” but his message appeared to be lost when he commented on sports being “color blind.”

“I hope sports can heal. One of my favorite parts of sports is it’s color blind and meritocracy of sorts. You don’t get judged by how you look. You get judged by how you perform.”

MLB ACCUSES UMPIRE ANGEL HERNANDES OF EAVESDROPPING IN ON 2019 INVESTIGATION: REPORTS

Social media users didn’t hesitate to go after the GM for his remarks.

Myers continued his call Monday by praising the diversity of the NBA and his wish that society reflected those dynamics.

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I’m thankful to know many of you that come from all different backgrounds and look different ways. I love that part of my life and my vocation and we are all different, whether it’s media, players, ownership, my scouts, my font office, my coaching staff. I love that uniqueness of our profession. It’s a great blend of society. I wish that upon more people.”