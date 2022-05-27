Warriors’ fans pelt Charles Barkley with T-shirts after Golden State eliminates Mavericks: ‘Chuck, sit down’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

After the Golden State Warriors eliminated the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday, fans made sure Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley wouldn’t soon forget the night.

Barkley has made it abundantly clear throughout the series that he was rooting for Luka Doncic and the Mavericks to advance to the final – going so far as to regularly taunt fans during TNT’s “Inside the NBA” broadcast.

Well, after the Warriors eliminated Barkley’s pick with a 120-110 victory, fans decided to return the favor.

Barkley was being pelted with T-shirts – likely brandishing the new title of Western Conference Champions – before getting out of his seat, grabbing something off the desk, and turning to the angry crowd behind him.

WARRIORS’ DRAYMOND GREEN TRADES JABS WITH CHARLES BARKLEY, BACKS FANS: ‘THEY GOT MORE RINGS THAN YOU’

Hoping to avoid disaster, co-hosts Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson urged Barkley to sit down.

“Hey, Chuck! Chuck, sit down man,” Johnson said unamused. “Sit down, Chuck. Sit down,” Smith followed.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The tense situation seemed to settle down as the celebrations continued, but the heckling never seemed to stop.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Warriors return to the finals after missing the playoffs in back-to-back seasons. They will take on the winner of the Eastern Conference Finals, where the Boston Celtics lead the Miami Heat, 3-2.