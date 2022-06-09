Warriors’ Draymond Green questioned about podcast following NBA Finals Game 3 loss: ‘It’s not going anywhere’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is a great basketball player, an all-time defender and the leader of a team looking for its fourth NBA championship in eight years.

He’s also not afraid to share his opinions about the game, former players and the media who cover the league. He also has a successful career off the court, appearing on TNT as an NBA analyst, as well launching a successful podcast.

His podcast, “The Draymond Green Show,” is consistently near the top of the charts, and following Golden State’s Game 3 NBA Finals loss on Wednesday, Green broke down the loss in his hotel room.

It’s something he’s done after each NBA Finals game so far, and Green was asked in his postgame press conference if he was worried he was giving away “X’s and O’s” to his opponents.

NBA FINALS 2022: CELTICS TRIO HOLD OFF WARRIORS FOR GAME 3 WIN, TAKE 2-1 SERIES LEAD

Green told the reporter he was “reaching,” and that he was not giving the Boston Celtics any advantage by breaking down the games on his podcast.

Green elaborated on his podcast following the game, telling listeners he will continue doing the show no matter how the Finals shake out.

“Y’all going to get this podcast,” Green said after Game 3. “Like I told y’all at the beginning of these playoffs, this podcast ain’t going nowhere. I’m going to leave the arena, I’m going to return to this hotel room — I’m going to return to my home when we’re back in San Francisco — and I’m going to film this podcast.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Green went on to say it “baffles” him that there are those who have a problem with him podcasting after games.

“So what should I be doing when I get to my room?” Green said. “Should I go to sleep? Should I watch the film of the game? Because I’m going to do that anyway. So what should I be doing when I get to my room?”

DRAYMOND GREEN RESPONDS TO ‘CLASSY’ JEERS FROM CELTICS FANS AND WARRIORS, WIFE TAKE ISSUE

“So, I hear all the noise about the podcast. It’s not going anywhere. You’re gonna get this podcast. If you don’t want to listen, don’t. But you’re gonna get this podcast. And if you want to talk about it, great.”

The same reporter who asked Green about the podcast posed the same question to Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, who said that Green’s podcast did not bother him.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I don’t listen to the podcast, so I don’t know what he’s said on there,” Kerr said in his postgame press conference. “It doesn’t bother me. It’s 2022. It’s a different world. Players are part of the media now. That’s been established. It is what it is.”

The Celtics lead the Warriors 2-1 in the NBA Finals, with Game 4 scheduled for Friday at 9 pm ET.