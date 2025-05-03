Warriors’ Draymond Green appears to whack Jalen Green’s head during playoff loss to Rockets

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Just a few days ago, the Golden State Warriors held a commanding 3-1 lead in a first-round playoff series against the Houston Rockets.

On Friday, the Warriors saw that lead dissolve as the Rockets held on for a Game 6 victory to tie the Western Conference postseason series at 3-3.

But the hard-fought game was marred by Draymond Green’s latest hard foul.

Referees whistled Green just three minutes into the first quarter after he fouled Rockets guard Jalen Green. The four-time NBA champion attempted to set a screen for Steph Curry when he became mixed up with the Rockets’ Green.

Video replays appeared to show the Warriors star making contact with Green’s head as he attempted to get untangled from the Rockets guard. Golden State’s Green pleaded his case with referees after he heard the whistle, but officials quickly assessed the Warriors forward with an offensive foul.

After a review, officials determined the offensive foul needed to be changed to a flagrant foul.

The call granted the 23-year-old Rockets star a trip to the foul line, where he made both of his two free throw attempts. Houston was also given the next possession.

The two players also had a heated exchange earlier in the series. Just moments after the Warriors secured a 104-93 win in Game 3, Draymond appeared to taunt Jalen. Other Warriors and Rockets players eventually intervened.

Draymond finished the game with 7 points and went 0-4 from beyond the three-point line. Houston’s Green pointed out the longtime Warriors star’s less-than-stellar Game 3 performance in a postgame press conference.

“Just talking,” Jalen Green said in reference to the heated moment. “He can’t really do much of anything else, so talking is his only way.”

Draymond was also assessed a flagrant foul in Game 4 of the series after he rolled over Tari Eason and appeared to kick the Rockets forward.

Game 7 will be played Sunday night in Houston.

Game 7 will be played Sunday night in Houston.