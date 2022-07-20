FOX Sports 

Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins regrets getting COVID-19 vaccine

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins regrets getting the COVID-19 vaccine during the 2021-2022 season, despite later winning the NBA Championship and an All-star nomination, he said.

Wiggins expressed his regret this week during an interview with sports website FanSided.

“I still wish I didn’t get [vaccinated], to be honest with you,” the 27-year-old All-star told FanSided’s Mark Carman. “But you’ve gotta do what you’ve gotta do.”

Andrew Wiggins of the Golden State Warriors holds the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy during their 2022 Victory Parade Rally on June 20, 2022, at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.
(Josh Leung/NBAE via Getty Images)

Wiggins admitted the season was the finest of his 8-year career and that he was only able to play under NBA guidelines and health safety regulations in the first place because he got vaccinated.

NBA CHAMP ANDREW WIGGINS TALKS WINNING CULTURE IN GOLDEN STATE, KLAY THOMPSON’S RETURN AND LATEST PARTNERSHIP

“I did it, and I was an All-Star this year and champion, so that was the good part, just not missing out on the year, the best year of my career,” he said during the interview.

But he expressed caution about being “forced” by the NBA to receive the vaccine.

NBA Finals: Golden State Warriors Andrew Wiggins in action, defends vs Boston Celtics at TD Garden.
(Greg Nelson/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

Wiggins added: “But for my body, I just don’t like putting all that stuff in my body, so I didn’t like that and I didn’t like that it wasn’t my choice. I didn’t like that it was either get this or don’t play.”

76ERS’ JAMES HARDEN EXPLAINS STRATEGIC DECISION TO MAKE LESS MONEY ON NEW DEAL

Throughout the NBA season, Wiggins adamantly resisted the vaccine requirement and filed for a religious exemption. He was, however, denied and ultimately got vaccinated in order to play.

Stephen Curry #30 and Andrew Wiggins #22 of the Golden State Warriors embrace after Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals on June 16, 2022, at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.
(Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

Following that decision, Wiggins ended up leading his team to a championship and was arguably Golden State’s second most valuable player throughout their championship run — behind only Finals MVP Steph Curry — averaging 18.3 points and 8.8 rebounds per game in the NBA Finals.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

During a separate interview with Fox News Digital, Wiggins said he loves the Golden State organization and was proud to play under Coach Steve Kerr.

“Steve [Kerr] is a great coach. A player’s coach,” Wiggins said. “He’s going to put everyone in a position to do well. He gives all his players confidence, and when you’re on the court, he lets you play your game. Whatever your game is, he lets you play it.”

Golden State Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins poses for a portrait with the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy after winning Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals on June 16, 2022, at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.
(Photo by Mark Blinch/NBAE via Getty Images)

“He keeps his team motivated. He keeps his team going, and he holds everyone accountable,” Wiggins said. “I love Golden State. I love the organization. They treat me and my family so well. I love it.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Golden State Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins dribbles the ball against the Boston Celtics during Game Five of the 2022 NBA Finals on June 13, 2022 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.
(Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

The 2022-2023 is the final year of Wiggins’ contract with the team, though he is eligible for an extension.

Fox News Joe Morgan contributed to this report.