Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins regrets getting COVID-19 vaccine

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins regrets getting the COVID-19 vaccine during the 2021-2022 season, despite later winning the NBA Championship and an All-star nomination, he said.

Wiggins expressed his regret this week during an interview with sports website FanSided.

“I still wish I didn’t get [vaccinated], to be honest with you,” the 27-year-old All-star told FanSided’s Mark Carman. “But you’ve gotta do what you’ve gotta do.”

Wiggins admitted the season was the finest of his 8-year career and that he was only able to play under NBA guidelines and health safety regulations in the first place because he got vaccinated.

“I did it, and I was an All-Star this year and champion, so that was the good part, just not missing out on the year, the best year of my career,” he said during the interview.

But he expressed caution about being “forced” by the NBA to receive the vaccine.

Wiggins added: “But for my body, I just don’t like putting all that stuff in my body, so I didn’t like that and I didn’t like that it wasn’t my choice. I didn’t like that it was either get this or don’t play.”

Throughout the NBA season, Wiggins adamantly resisted the vaccine requirement and filed for a religious exemption. He was, however, denied and ultimately got vaccinated in order to play.

Following that decision, Wiggins ended up leading his team to a championship and was arguably Golden State’s second most valuable player throughout their championship run — behind only Finals MVP Steph Curry — averaging 18.3 points and 8.8 rebounds per game in the NBA Finals.

During a separate interview with Fox News Digital, Wiggins said he loves the Golden State organization and was proud to play under Coach Steve Kerr.

“Steve [Kerr] is a great coach. A player’s coach,” Wiggins said. “He’s going to put everyone in a position to do well. He gives all his players confidence, and when you’re on the court, he lets you play your game. Whatever your game is, he lets you play it.”

“He keeps his team motivated. He keeps his team going, and he holds everyone accountable,” Wiggins said. “I love Golden State. I love the organization. They treat me and my family so well. I love it.”

The 2022-2023 is the final year of Wiggins’ contract with the team, though he is eligible for an extension.

