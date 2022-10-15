Warriors, Andrew Wiggins agree on four-year, $109M extension

The Golden State Warriors and All-Star Andrew Wiggins have agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension, his agents confirmed to ESPN.

The deal includes a player option that could increase the overall value of the contract to $143 million.

The Warriors are expected to have a record-setting payroll and luxury tax of $483 million for the 2023-24 NBA season.

Wiggins’ salary will take a dip with this extension. He will drop from his current $33.6 million to just over $24 million to $26.3 million per season, according to a report from The Athletic.

The All-Star forward elevated his game during last season’s playoff and championship run. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 draft averaged 16.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. Wiggins also contributed a strong season on the defensive end.

Wiggins is represented by Drew Morrison and Steven Heumann of CAA Sports.

DRAYMOND GREEN FINED, NOT SUSPENDED, BY WARRIORS AFTER PUNCHING TEAMMATE AT PRACTICE

Wiggins reached his deal after teammate Jordan Poole agreed to a four-year, $140 million contract extension, according to a report from ESPN. Poole is represented by the same agency as Wiggins.

Poole was recently involved in an altercation with Draymond Green during a team practice session.

NETS’ KEVIN DURANT ON DRAYMOND GREEN PUNCH: ‘I’VE NEVER SEEN THAT UNTIL THE OTHER DAY ON CAMERA’

Green was fined but not suspended by the Warriors after video footage leaked of Green punching Poole during a closed practice. Green ended up spending some time away from the team following the footage leak, but he returned to the team Thursday.

Wiggins joined the Warriors in 2020 in a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves.