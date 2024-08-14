Warren Sapp says Colorado’s defensive line has ‘bullets’: ‘You get shot with a .38 or 9mm, you pick it’

Deion Sanders brought a fellow Pro Football Hall of Famer onto his Colorado Buffaloes staff this season in Warren Sapp as senior quality control analyst on defense, and he’s already making headlines with how he describes a specific unit within that group this season.

Sanders’ first year as head coach in Colorado started off with a bang, but ultimately ended with a 4-8 record which saw a porous defense in Colorado.

The Buffaloes need to improve in this area, especially with the jump to the Big 12 Conference, which features great teams all around. Sapp believes this group can get the job done, and the defensive line is what he described as having “bullets.”

Like “Coach Prime,” Sapp has also been the entertainer for the media over the years, and he isn’t going to stop now as a coach.

“I wouldn’t single out one guy, because we’re a pack,” Sapp said, via On3. “We’ll be six-deep. … We just mixing and matching. We got bullets. You get shot with a .38 or 9mm, you pick it.”

That’s quite the way to describe the way Sapp wants to see the Buffaloes’ defensive line play, but while the analogy may not be the best, he’s saying this group can be versatile and Colorado wants to make it hard for offensive lines to scheme against them each week.

Sapp also noted having a great relationship with defensive line coach Damione Lewis, who he’s been working with to make sure the players are ready for what’s to come in 2024.

“Oh, from the beginning, you know, he came behind me at Miami, so he’s one of those guys that was the next baby Sapp,” Sapp said of Lewis. “So, you know, he’s been trying to be me his whole life. So now we putting it together and see if we can turn them into something that’s better than both of us.

“So, we have a great push-pull relationship. You know, see the game the same way, and just love it.

Sapp’s NFL legend goes without saying, as the four-time All-Pro and Hall of Famer wreaked havoc for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Oakland Raiders over his 13-year career. He totaled 96.5 sacks, 578 combined tackles and 91 tackles for loss over his 198 career games.

But Sapp was also a beast with the Miami Hurricanes, helping them win the 1991 national championship before he became a Super Bowl champion. Sapp was a unanimous All-American selection in 1994 as well, ultimately leading the Bucs to take him 12th overall in the 1995 NFL Draft.

