Warren Sapp relays Tony Dungy’s message to athletes on how to avoid scandals: ‘I remember this like yesterday’

Legendary NFL defensive lineman Warren Sapp recalled the important lessons he learned from head coach Tony Dungy during his career in a recent podcast interview.

Sapp appeared on “The Pivot Podcast” last week and recalled what Dungy told him and his teammates about the five reasons why athletes get in trouble. Former Indianapolis Colts defensive end Robert Mathis, who also played under Dungy, shared the clip on his social media.

“There’s five things Tony Dungy told us, and I remember this like yesterday, that’ll keep you off the cover of the USA Today,” Sapp said. “Out past 12 midnight, plus-15 on the speed limit, drugs or guns, alcohol or women you know too well or not well enough.”

Sapp gave two examples of players violating the cautious words of Dungy. He mentioned the deadly car crash of former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III and NBA legend Allen Iverson’s arrest during his career.

Sapp played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when Dungy was the coach. He was one of the most fearsome defensive linemen during his time, recording 406 tackles and 77 sacks while in Tampa Bay.

Dungy responded to Mathis’ tweet on Saturday.

“Warren heard it 26 years ago. You heard it 20 years ago. And those rules still hold up. Glad you guys remember them.”