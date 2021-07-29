Walt Disney World requiring masks indoors again

Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla., has re-imposed a rule requiring guests aged two and older to wear masks indoors at the theme park regardless of vaccination status, a day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued guidance saying even fully vaccinated individuals should wear masks in certain indoor areas due to concerns of rising coronavirus cases of the highly-transmittable delta variant.

“Beginning July 30, face coverings are required for all Guests (ages 2 and up) while indoors and in Disney buses, monorail and Disney Skyliner, regardless of vaccination status,” Disney World said in an update on its website. “This includes upon entering and throughout all attractions. Face coverings remain optional for all Guests in outdoor common areas.”

Disney World had just begun allowing vaccinated guests to shed their masks indoors on June 15. Now, facial coverings will be back on.

Disney World took heat in 2020 for its stringent mask-wearing policy at the park both indoors and outdoors for requiring masks for kids and refusing to allow exceptions for children with disabilities – such as sensory issues – who are unable to wear facial coverings.

Disneyland in California, another Disney resort, did not have the new indoor mask requirement on its website as of Wednesday night. The company did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ inquiry as to whether it would also impose the same measures as Disney World.