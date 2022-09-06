Wake Forest’s Sam Hartman cleared to play against Vanderbilt after ‘rare’ blood clot condition

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Wake Forest starting quarterback Sam Hartman has been medically cleared to play in Saturday’s game against Vanderbilt after being diagnosed with a rare condition last month known as Paget-Schroetter syndrome, the university revealed Tuesday.

Hartman, a 23-year-old redshirt junior from Charlotte, North Carolina, was ruled out “indefinitely” with a “non-football-related condition” in early August after seeking medical treatment following a team workout.

On Tuesday, Wake Forest revealed that Hartman developed a blood clot in the subclavian vein and later underwent a procedure to remove the clot and a surgery to eliminate pressure on the vein. The condition was likely caused as a result of previous infection causing inflammation.

“We did another follow-up ultrasound on Sam and everything looked great,” Dr. Julie A. Freischlag, Hartman’s surgeon, said in a statement. “The clot was gone, the blood flow was good and he felt great. Blood thinner therapies were discontinued once they became medically unnecessary and he is medically cleared to return to full competition.”

Dr. Freischlag said the condition is rare but “is more common in young and otherwise healthy men.”

“This process has made me appreciate all the people at Wake Forest University and around our football program for how they care for us as student-athletes,” Hartman said in a statement.

“There will be time for me to tell my complete story, but right now I am just really excited to get back on the field with my teammates and compete each day to help our team get ready for Vanderbilt this Saturday in Nashville. Let’s get it, Deacs!”

Hartman was named Wake Forest’s starter in 2018 as a freshman but suffered a late-season injury that resulted in him being the backup quarterback the following year. He took over as the starter in 2020 and 2021, leading Wake Forest to an ACC Atlantic title while throwing for 4,228 yards and 39 touchdowns.

“As a two-time captain and someone who is one of the finest leaders I have had the pleasure to coach, Sam attacked this rehabilitation process, and it has been really special to see how everyone inside and out of our program supported Sam since the announcement last month,” head coach Dave Clawson said.